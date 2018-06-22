Court orders revenge porn site shut down

The Federal Trade Commission and Nevada's Bureau of Consumer Protection have won a court order shutting down the revenge pornography site, MyEx.com, as a violation of federal and state law.

Attorney General Adam Laxalt said the order permanently bars the website from posting non-consensual intimate images of people.

MyEx.com was officially taken off line in January. The operators of that site are permanently barred from operating a website or other online services that disseminates intimate images of people without their express written consent.

The court also ordered defendants to destroy all such images in their possession and to pay $2,022,9340 in damages to the FTC.

"Revenge pornography is an abhorrent practice that should not be encouraged or solicited by any website," he said.

According to federal court documents in the case, the website solicited pictures and other information about people urging people to "add your ex" and "Submit pics and stories of your Ex," charging victims anywhere from $499 to $2,800 to remove their images and information.

The order was signed by U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon on June 15 and imposes the restrictions and penalties on EMP Media, owners of the website.