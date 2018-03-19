Curry Street pre-construction meeting Thursday
March 19, 2018
Carson Proud, Q&D Construction and Carson City Public Works will host a meeting on the upcoming Curry Street construction project at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 22 in the Ormsby Room at the Carson City Sheriff's Office.
The meeting will cover information about the construction process and will also cover how to stay informed and receive updates throughout the construction process. The meeting will also give the public a chance to air concerns and ask questions about the project.