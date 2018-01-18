Dem Gov hopefuls Sisolak, Giunchigliani at Minden event

MINDEN (AP) — The two leading Nevada Democrats running for governor are scheduled to appear at a Douglas County Democratic Party fundraiser in Minden next month.

Party officials said Thursday Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani and Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak both will give keynote speeches at the "Blue Stars Rising Dinner 2018" at the Carson Valley Inn on Feb. 17. Tickets cost $65.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and state Treasurer Dan Schwartz are considered the front-runners for the GOP nomination for the seat being vacated by Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval, who's being term-limited out.

Other Democrats scheduled to appear at the Douglas County event include former state Treasurer Kate Marshall, who's running for lieutenant governor, and state Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, who has announced his candidacy for attorney general.

No Nevada cities make Amazon cut

LAS VEGAS (AP) — No Nevada locations are on the short list of cities still in the running for a new Amazon headquarters.

The online retailer released a list of 20 finalists for its second headquarters on Thursday. Most were on the East Coast and Midwest; Los Angeles was the only West Coast city that made the cut.

The Seattle-based company plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters and could employ as many as 50,000 people.

Cities are in fierce competition to lure Amazon, which said it received 238 proposals from cities clamoring to host the new facility.

Nevada is among the states where officials refused an Associated Press request to detail what incentives they offered in an effort to lure Amazon.

Amazon.com Inc. said it will make a final selection sometime this year.