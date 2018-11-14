Dems have Assembly supermajority; just short in Senate (for now)

LAS VEGAS — Final but unofficial election results from Clark County show that Democrats will have a supermajority in the state Assembly next year but have fallen 24 votes short in one race that's keeping them from a supermajority in the state Senate.

The Clark County Commission voted to canvass the county's final results Wednesday.

Statewide, Democrats came out of last week's election with 29 of 42 seats in the state Assembly and 13 of 21 seats in the state Senate. Wednesday's results show an additional Senate race was won by Republican Keith Pickard by 24 votes. His Democratic challenger, Julie Pazina, has said she intends to seek a recount.

If the recount flips the race for Pazina, it would give Democrats a supermajority in both chambers.

Statewide official results will be released Nov. 27.