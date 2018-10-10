Dems to host Justice Court candidate Kristin Luis in Carson City

Kristin Luis, candidate for Carson City Justice/Municipal Court, Department II, will be the featured speaker at Monday's Democratic luncheon. This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 15, at Carson City's Round Table Pizza, on Retail Drive just off College Parkway. An all-you-can-eat buffet lunch is available. All are welcome.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these luncheons help defer expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ while affording the community an opportunity to engage with candidates, office holders, subject matter experts and public policy advocates in an unstructured and informal atmosphere. Donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but aren't required. For further information contact Rich Dunn at 434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.