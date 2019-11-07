Deonne Contine resigns as director of Nevada Department of Administration

Peter Long has been named interim director of the Department of Administration.

He replaces Deonne Contine, who has resigned effective immediately.

Long has been the state’s Human Resources administrator since 2016. He was deputy administrator in that division since 2004.

The Department of Administration includes 12 diverse divisions: Administrative Services, Deferred Compensation, Enterprise IT Services, Fleet Services, Grant Management, Hearings and Appeals, Human Resources, Purchasing, Risk Management, the Library and Archives, Public Works and Victims of Crime.

He is the third person named to that post in the past year.