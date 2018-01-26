Department of Taxation director resigns

Deonne Contine, director of the Nevada Department of Taxation, has resigned.

Gov. Brian Sandoval said Contine is leaving February 9 to pursue an opportunity in the private sector. He said he would name her successor in the near future.

"Her experience, skills and hard work have served the state well as she has overseen the implementation of several successful and regulatory programs in the past few years," said Sandoval.

Among them is the implementation of recreational marijuana, a voter approved initiative which Sandoval didn't support.

"I knew that I could depend on Deonne to implement the respected and tightly-controlled regulatory structure I envisioned to protect the public health and safety of our citizens while allowing businesses to be successful in this new industry," he said.