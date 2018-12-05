Derby to talk gerrymandering at Carson City Democratic lunch

Jill Derby, former Democratic congressional candidate, one-time chair of the Nevada State Democratic Party, and long-time chair of the NSHE Board of Regents, will be the featured speaker at Monday's Democratic luncheon. The topic of her presentation is Gerrymandering: Why state legislative races will matter as much in 2020 as races for the White House and Congress.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 10, in the banquet room of Carson City's Round Table, on Retail Drive just off College Parkway.

What's for lunch? Round Table currently offers two low-cost lunchtime specials: an all-you-can-eat buffet with six types of pizza and salad bar for $7.99, and a 10-inch pizza with the toppings of your choice for $5.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these luncheons help defer expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ while affording the community an opportunity to engage with candidates, office holders, subject matter experts and public policy advocates in an unstructured and informal atmosphere. Donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but aren't required. All are welcome.

For information contact Rich Dunn at 434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.