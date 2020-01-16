Douglas County Democrat Patricia Ackerman challenges Amodei

Douglas County Democrat Patricia Ackerman this week announced she will run against U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei in Nevada’s Congressional District 2.

She pointed to Amodei’s repeated votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act and his votes against what she argued were bills that would have made healthcare more affordable and accessible.

She said he also voted against funding to expand broadband internet service into rural areas and against the Farmers Market and Local Food Promotion Program to support local farmers.

“Amodei chose to side with the megacorporations, not the families of District 2,” she said.

This is Ackerman’s second run for office. She ran for the Nevada Assembly seat held by Jim Wheeler in the 2018 election cycle.

CD2 represents nearly all of northern and western Nevada in the House of Representatives.