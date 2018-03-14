Dozen candidates for U.S. Senate seat in Nevada

All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.

Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four-year terms. Congressional terms are two years, U.S. Senate terms are six years.

(I) indicates candidate is the incumbent

New daily filings are bolded and marked with an asterisk *

There are now a dozen candidates running for Nevada's U.S. Senate seat.

That includes incumbent Republican Dean Heller, who's seeking a second full term.

Notably absent from the list with just two days left to file is Republican Danny Tarkanian, regarded as Heller's toughest primary opponent.

But the Secretary of State's Election Division reports he's scheduled to file Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas.

In addition, Ryan Bundy, son of Southern Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, who's battling the federal government over grazing permit fees, filed for governor as an independent.