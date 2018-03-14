Dozen candidates for U.S. Senate seat in Nevada
March 14, 2018
Secretary of State filings
New daily filings are bolded and marked with an asterisk *
(I) indicates candidate is the incumbent
Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four-year terms. Congressional terms are two years, U.S. Senate terms are six years.
U.S. Senate:
Kamau Bakari, IAP
Sherry Brooks, R
Danny Burleigh, D
Tim Hagan, L
*Vic Harrell, R
Tom Heck, R
Dean Heller, R (I)
*David Knight, D
Barry Michaels, independent
Allen Rheinhart, D
Jacky Rosen, D
Jesse Sbaih, D
Congress District 2:
Vance Alm, D
Mark Amodei, R (I)
Sharron Angle, R
Patrick Fogarty, D
Clint Koble, D
Ian Luetkehans
Rick Shepherd, D
Congress District 4:
John Anzalone, D
David Gibbs, R
Cresent Hardy, R
Steven Horsford, D
Greg Luckner, L
Dean McGonigle, Independent
Jeff Miller, R
*Bill Townsend, R
Amy Vilela, D
Governor:
Russell Best, IAP
William “Bill” Boyd, R
*Ryan Bundy, Independent
*Frederick Conquest, R
Asheesh Dewan, D
Jared Fisher, R
Chris Giunchigliani, D
*David Jones, D
Adam Laxalt, R
Jared Lord, L
Stan Lusak, R
Dan Schwartz, R
Steve Sisolak, D
Henry Thorns, D
Lt. Governor:
Janine Hansen, IAP
Engene Hoover, R
*Scott LaFata, R
Kate Marshall, D
Gary Anthony Meyers, R
Secretary of State:
Ernest Aldridge, R
Nelson Araujo, D
Barbara Cegavske, R (I)
Treasurer:
Bob Beers, R
Bill Hoge, IAP
Andrew Martin, D
Derek Uehara, R
Controller:
Catherine Byrne, D
Ron Knecht, R (I)
Attorney General:
Wes Duncan, R
Aaron Ford, D
Stuart MacKie, D
Craig Mueller, R
State Senate District 14:
Ira Hansen, R
Thomas Kennedy, Independent
Senate District 16:
Ben Kieckhefer, R (I)
State Senate District 17:
James Settelmeyer, R (I)
Assembly District 32:
Patty Povilaitis, D
Alexis Hansen, R
Assembly District 33:
John Ellison, R (I)
Chris J. Johnson, R
Assembly District 36:
Joseph Bradley, R
Dennis Hof, R
James Oscarson, R (I)
*Lesia Romanov, D
Assembly District 38:
Robin Titus, R (I)
Assembly District 39:
Patricia Ackerman, D
Jim Wheeler, R (I)
Assembly District 40:
Al Kramer, R (I)
Autumn Zemke, D
Board of Regents District 9:
Carol Del Carlo, R (I)
Carson City offices
All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.
School District Trustee District 1:
Lupe Ramirez
School District Trustee District 4:
Richard Varner
School Trustee District 6:
Donald Carine
Assessor:
David Dawley (I)
Clerk/Recorder:
Aubrey Rowlatt
District Attorney:
Jason Woodbury (I)
Sheriff:
Ken Furlong (I)
Lorne Houle
Treasurer:
Gayle Robertson (I)
Board of Supervisors Ward 1:
Stacey Giomi
John Wood
Board of Supervisors Ward 3:
Lori Bagwell (I)
There are now a dozen candidates running for Nevada's U.S. Senate seat.
That includes incumbent Republican Dean Heller, who's seeking a second full term.
Notably absent from the list with just two days left to file is Republican Danny Tarkanian, regarded as Heller's toughest primary opponent.
But the Secretary of State's Election Division reports he's scheduled to file Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas.
In addition, Ryan Bundy, son of Southern Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, who's battling the federal government over grazing permit fees, filed for governor as an independent.
Secretary of State filings
New daily filings are bolded and marked with an asterisk *
(I) indicates candidate is the incumbent
Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four-year terms. Congressional terms are two years, U.S. Senate terms are six years.
U.S. Senate:
Kamau Bakari, IAP
Sherry Brooks, R
Danny Burleigh, D
Tim Hagan, L
*Vic Harrell, R
Tom Heck, R
Dean Heller, R (I)
*David Knight, D
Barry Michaels, independent
Allen Rheinhart, D
Jacky Rosen, D
Jesse Sbaih, D
Congress District 2:
Vance Alm, D
Mark Amodei, R (I)
Sharron Angle, R
Patrick Fogarty, D
Clint Koble, D
Ian Luetkehans
Rick Shepherd, D
Congress District 4:
John Anzalone, D
David Gibbs, R
Cresent Hardy, R
Steven Horsford, D
Greg Luckner, L
Dean McGonigle, Independent
Jeff Miller, R
*Bill Townsend, R
Amy Vilela, D
Governor:
Russell Best, IAP
William “Bill” Boyd, R
*Ryan Bundy, Independent
*Frederick Conquest, R
Asheesh Dewan, D
Jared Fisher, R
Chris Giunchigliani, D
*David Jones, D
Adam Laxalt, R
Jared Lord, L
Stan Lusak, R
Dan Schwartz, R
Steve Sisolak, D
Henry Thorns, D
Lt. Governor:
Janine Hansen, IAP
Engene Hoover, R
*Scott LaFata, R
Kate Marshall, D
Gary Anthony Meyers, R
Secretary of State:
Ernest Aldridge, R
Nelson Araujo, D
Barbara Cegavske, R (I)
Treasurer:
Bob Beers, R
Bill Hoge, IAP
Andrew Martin, D
Derek Uehara, R
Controller:
Catherine Byrne, D
Ron Knecht, R (I)
Attorney General:
Wes Duncan, R
Aaron Ford, D
Stuart MacKie, D
Craig Mueller, R
State Senate District 14:
Ira Hansen, R
Thomas Kennedy, Independent
Senate District 16:
Ben Kieckhefer, R (I)
State Senate District 17:
James Settelmeyer, R (I)
Assembly District 32:
Patty Povilaitis, D
Alexis Hansen, R
Assembly District 33:
John Ellison, R (I)
Chris J. Johnson, R
Assembly District 36:
Joseph Bradley, R
Dennis Hof, R
James Oscarson, R (I)
*Lesia Romanov, D
Assembly District 38:
Robin Titus, R (I)
Assembly District 39:
Patricia Ackerman, D
Jim Wheeler, R (I)
Assembly District 40:
Al Kramer, R (I)
Autumn Zemke, D
Board of Regents District 9:
Carol Del Carlo, R (I)
Carson City offices
All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.
School District Trustee District 1:
Lupe Ramirez
School District Trustee District 4:
Richard Varner
School Trustee District 6:
Donald Carine
Assessor:
David Dawley (I)
Clerk/Recorder:
Aubrey Rowlatt
District Attorney:
Jason Woodbury (I)
Sheriff:
Ken Furlong (I)
Lorne Houle
Treasurer:
Gayle Robertson (I)
Board of Supervisors Ward 1:
Stacey Giomi
John Wood
Board of Supervisors Ward 3:
Lori Bagwell (I)
Trending In: Government
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Deceased suspect in Carson City pursuit believed to be 23-year-old male
- Ormsby House update to be presented to Carson City supervisors
- 5 Fallon men compete in Fallon’s 11th DWTS
- Woman wanted a smoke, gets arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- Stealing the show: 5 local women compete in Fallon’s annual dance contest