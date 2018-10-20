Early voting begins Saturday in Carson City with polls at the courthouse opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 2 p.m.

Monday through Friday, the polls will be open 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. both weeks. Saturday, Oct. 27, the polls will again operate from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In Douglas County, early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 22 at seven polling locations.

The Douglas locations are the county elections office on Stephanie Place, Highlands Ranch Sheriff's Substation, Larkspur Fire Protection District, Lone Tree Motor Vehicle Park, Parker Towl Hall, Parker Fieldhouse and Roxborough Sheriff's substation.

Monday through Friday, the polls will be open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On the Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, Saturdays, polls will be open 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 6 and, on that day, polls throughout the state will be open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.