Early voting in Democratic caucus process begins Saturday

Starting this weekend, Nevada’s Democrats will have an opportunity to cast early votes for up to five candidates, in preference order, who are still in the running for delegates to the county, state and national conventions that will select the Democratic nominee for November’s presidential election. These early votes will be tabulated by the Nevada State Democratic Party and seeded onto the tablet computers to be issued for vote tabulation at the Feb. 22 precinct caucuses.

In Carson, early voting will take place in the Ponderosa Room at the rear of the Community Center, 851 E. William St. Voting commences on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. It continues on Sunday, Feb. 16, from noon to 6 p.m., and wraps up on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. No early voting will be available on Monday, Feb. 17. Early voting sites, dates and times for other counties can be found at https://nvdems.com/early-vote/.

Only registered Democrats will be allowed to participate in the caucus process, but anyone wishing to register as a Democrat or switch to the Democrats will be able to do so during check-in.

According to Michael Greedy, Carson City Democratic chair, “No part of Nevada’s caucus process, early or in-person, will be conducted using personal computing or communication devices. That makes our process completely different from the troubled in-person reporting procedures used in Iowa. Those choosing to record their presidential preferences in advance will be able to do so quickly and simply.”

Volunteers are still needed to make caucus events run smoothly, and not all volunteer jobs require formal training. Those willing to lend a hand can email CarsonCityDems@gmail.com. The website DerekMorganNV.com will serve as a clearing house to keep track of volunteer assignments and ride sharing arrangements.

Further questions should be directed to Michael Greedy at 883-0854 or to the Carson City Dems at 841-3367. Voicemails will be returned in the order received.