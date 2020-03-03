Eight people file for Carson City offices

By the end of day Tuesday, eight candidates had filed to run for Carson City offices in the upcoming election.

As expected, Supervisor Lori Bagwell and Aaron Sims filed for the mayor’s race and Lisa Schuette filed to run for supervisor Ward 4. All three candidates previously announced their candidacies.

Bagwell and Sims are vying to replace Mayor Bob Crowell, who was first elected in 2008. Schuette, the founder of Carson Animal Services Initiative, which raised money for the new animal shelter and continues to fund a spay and neuter program and other projects, would replace Supervisor John Barrette, who is not seeking another term.

Also running for supervisor Ward 4 is Michael Smith, who filed on Tuesday.

“It is love for the community and commitment to do my part to improve it, I do not take this responsibility lightly. I announce my candidacy to run for Board of Supervisors, Ward 4 with these three tenets: caring, cooperative leadership, always have your best interest in mind when voting to spend your tax dollars and always be available to address your concerns,” said Smith.

Smith, who moved to Carson City in 2017, is on the Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee and the board of the Carson City Symphony Association. He also launched a public discussion forum called Ideas on Tap, which he hosted for about six months in 2018 and 2019.

Smith worked 32 years in education, retiring as a high school principal with Shelby County Schools in Tennessee.

Lorne Houle filed to run in the race for supervisor Ward 2 to replace current Supervisor Brad Bonkowski, who is not running for re-election.

In 2016, Houle ran for Carson City sheriff against Sheriff Ken Furlong.

Ronni Hannaman, executive director, Carson City Chamber of Commerce, announced last month that she planned to run for supervisor Ward 2 as well and Maurice White, who ran against Bonkowski in 2016, has said he plans to run again.

Three candidates also filed for the Carson City School Board. Joe Cacioppo, current vice president of the board, filed for re-election for school district trustee district 7; Laurel Crossman filed for re-election as district 2 trustee; and Mike Walker, current board president, filed for re-election for district 5 trustee.

The candidates file at the Clerk-Recorders office. The filing period is March 2-13.