Elizabeth Warren schedules Oct. 2 town hall in Carson City
Nevada Appeal staff report
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is coming to Carson City next week.
Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, is hosting a town hall at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way in Carson City.
Admission is free and open to the public, though RSVP is encouraged at https://www.mobilize.us/nevadaforwarren/event/128035/?utm_source=press
Doors will open at 5 p.m.
Government