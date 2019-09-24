Elizabeth Warren schedules Oct. 2 town hall in Carson City

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has scheduled a Oct. 2 town hall in Carson City.

Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, is hosting a town hall at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way in Carson City.

Admission is free and open to the public, though RSVP is encouraged at https://www.mobilize.us/nevadaforwarren/event/128035/?utm_source=press

Doors will open at 5 p.m.