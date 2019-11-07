Embattled Nevada dental board loses four more members

The 11-member Board of Dental Examiners, heavily criticized in an audit issued earlier this year, is now down to four members.

In the wake of that audit, three members whose terms expired Oct. 31 were told by the governor’s office they would not be reappointed to new terms.

As the Executive Branch Audit Committee met to review the board’s progress in repairing audit deficiencies Thursday, four of the remaining members announced they were resigning, according to board lobbyist Michael McDonald.

The audit sharply criticized the dental board for multiple operational, systemic and ethical issues with board operations including possible conflicts of interest.

The audit was ordered by Gov. Brian Sandoval before he left office amid numerous complaints from patients upset with the board’s response to their problems with dental care, particularly in Southern Nevada.

When it was issued, Gov. Steve Sisolak described the audit and the board’s resistance to its recommendations as egregious.

He said he would move as rapidly as possible to fill the now seven vacancies on the board as soon as he receives the written resignations from the four members who left Thursday.

The four members who did not resign appeared at the committee Thursday and told Sisolak they are all recent appointees who want to work with the governor’s staff to discuss the audit findings and make the necessary changes.

Three were appointed in November and one took her seat in February. They are David Lee, Kevin Moore, Gabrielle Cioffi and Joan Shadler.

“Your appointments are still intact,” Sisolak told them. “We will work diligently to get you some more help on that board.”