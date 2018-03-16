End of filing: Hot Nevada races, no Carson City primaries

All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.

Assembly terms are two years. All other non-judicial offices are four-year terms.

New daily filings are bolded and marked with an asterisk *

The landscape of the U.S. Senate contest changed dramatically on Friday after Danny Tarkanian, the strongest primary challenger to incumbent Republican Dean Heller's re-election, announced he would file for the open Congressional District 3 seat instead and he did just that, filing in Las Vegas.

While there are several hotly contested races including Senate at the statewide level this election season, it's a different story in Carson City's races.

First, there will be no June primary contests for Carson offices because no race has more than two candidates.

And, in November, there will be just three contested races: Justice of the Peace, Sheriff and Ward 1 Supervisor.

In the JP race to replace the retiring John Tatro, former juvenile master and assistant DA Kristin Luis faces veteran Carson City lawyer Ryan Russell.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong faces Lorne Houle in his bid for another term in that office and former Carson City Fire Chief Stacey Giomi faces John Wood in the Ward 1 contest for the Board of Supervisors. Incumbent Karen Abowd decided not to seek re-election.

But Assessor Dave Dawley, DA Jason Woodbury, Treasurer Gayle Robertson, Supervisor Lori Bagwell and Aubrey Rowlatt, who's running for Clerk-Recorder, face no opposition. As of the close of filing at 5 p.m., they're effectively elected.

There's no shortage of candidates for major offices in the state. Even without Tarkanian in the mix, there are a 14 people who want to take away Dean Heller's Senate seat. There are nine candidates seeking the Congressional District 2 seat currently held by Mark Amodei and 16 for the CD3 seat vacated by Jacky Rosen who's running for U.S. Senate. Tarkanian filed in Las Vegas since CD3 is entirely within Clark County.

The most crowded race is the battle to succeed the termed-out Gov. Brian Sandoval. There 17 people have filed.

On the Democratic side, there are six including the two Clark County Commissioners regarded as frontrunners in the June primary — Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak. Among the eight Republicans who want to be governor are front-runners Attorney General Adam Laxalt and State Treasurer Dan Schwartz. The list also includes IAP candidate Russell Best, Libertarian Jared Lord and independent Ryan Bundy.

Among the state's constitutional offices, only Controller Ron Knecht escapes having to run in the primary. His lone opponent is Democrat Catherine Byrne.

In Nevada's multi-county legislative races, just one incumbent is unopposed: Republican Robin Titus of Wellington.

Incumbent Regent Carol Del Carlo also has no opposition in her District 9 School Board race.