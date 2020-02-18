Environmental Protection Agency announces $20.6 million to protect Nevada waters

The federal Environmental Protection Agency has announced the award of $2.7 billion including $20.6 million for projects in Nevada that protect surface and drinking waters.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said over the past 50 years, the agency has provided some $180 billion to some 41,000 water infrastructure projects and 15,000 drinking water projects nationwide.

In addition, the agency is making more than $12.7 million available through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to help Nevada with loans to install treatment systems in drinking water systems, improve distribution systems by removing lines that contain lead and improve resistance to natural disasters such as floods.