Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe receives $1.2M grant

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development agency announced Tuesday that a $1,283,000 million grant has been awarded the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe.

According to a joint news release provided by U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., the grant will provide “important water treatment and infrastructure improvements.”

“Water is our most valuable natural resource, and the conservation and effective delivery of clean water is of vital importance, especially for tribal communities like the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe,” the senators said in a joint statement. “We’ll continue to work with all federal agencies to ensure rural and tribal populations not only have safe drinking water, but also have the modern water infrastructure they need to bolster their economies and grow their communities.”

According to the news release, the investment will be used to expand the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe’s current sewer water treatment facility by building a new wastewater treatment lagoon.

“The grant will also provide for needed repairs to the current lift stations used for the sewer system,” according to the release. “It will protect the environment and the health of the 600 on-reservation tribal residents.”