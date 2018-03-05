 Filed Carson City candidates for the 2018 general election | NevadaAppeal.com

Filed Carson City candidates for the 2018 general election

Getty Images/iStockphoto | iStockphoto

A 2018 Election Vote button on a pile of other buttons

Carson City Assessor 4- year term

David Dawley (I)

Carson City Clerk-Recorder 4-year-term

Aubrey Rowlatt

Carson City Sheriff 4-year term

Kenny Furlong (I)

Recommended Stories For You

Lorne Houle

Carson City Treasurer 4-year term

Gayle Robertson (I)

Carson City Board of Supervisors Ward 1

Stacey Giomi

Carson City Board of Supervisors Ward 3

Lori Bagwell (I)

Offices with no filed candidates yet:

Carson City Clerk-Recorder

Carson City District Attorney

School Trustee, District 1

School Trustee, District 3

School Trustee, District 4

School Trustee, District 6