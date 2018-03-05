Filed Carson City candidates for the 2018 general election
March 5, 2018
Carson City Assessor 4- year term
David Dawley (I)
Carson City Clerk-Recorder 4-year-term
Aubrey Rowlatt
Carson City Sheriff 4-year term
Kenny Furlong (I)
Lorne Houle
Carson City Treasurer 4-year term
Gayle Robertson (I)
Carson City Board of Supervisors Ward 1
Stacey Giomi
Carson City Board of Supervisors Ward 3
Lori Bagwell (I)
Offices with no filed candidates yet:
Carson City Clerk-Recorder
Carson City District Attorney
School Trustee, District 1
School Trustee, District 3
School Trustee, District 4
School Trustee, District 6