First members of Nevada pot compliance board named

Gov. Steve Sisolak has named former Supreme Court Justice Michael Douglas chairman of the Cannabis Compliance Board along with former Gaming Control Board Chairman Dennis Neilander.

Those are the first two appointments to the board. Their task will be to lay the regulatory groundwork for the board working with board Executive Director Tyler Klimas.

Sisolak said the other members of the board will be appointed later.

Douglas served as a Supreme Court justice from 2004 until 2019 including two years as chief justice before that he was a district court judge in Clark County.

Neilander is a private lawyer. He was chairman of the control board for 10 years.