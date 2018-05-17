First Nevada campaign disclosure report due next week

All candidates running for state, county and local elected office in Nevada have until midnight May 22 to file their first campaign contributions and expenses report.

The report covers all contributions received and expenses incurred from Jan. 1 to May 18 of this year.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said the requirement applies to every candidate including those who are not on the primary election ballot. All transactions in excess of $100 must be itemized as must multiple contributions from a single contributor that together exceed that amount.

Candidates don't have to itemize contributions less than that amount.

Candidates are required to file those reports even if they withdraw candidacy, receive no contributions and have no expenses.

The rule also applies to candidates removed from the ballot by court order.

Recommended Stories For You

The penalty for failure to file is a fine of up to $5,000 for each missing report.

This is the first of five C&E reports candidates are required to file.