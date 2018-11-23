Fish executive director at Dems meeting

Jim Peckham, executive director of Friends In Services Helping (FISH), will be the featured speaker at Monday's Democratic luncheon. Rural Northern Nevada's largest and most complete social services program, FISH provides food, clothing, shelter and medical aid to the homeless, hungry and underemployed within our community. The objective is to help families and individuals become self fsufficient.

After 25 years as a corporate executive, Peckham became the FISH executive director in 2009. He has experience rebuilding non-profits that are self-sustaining and valued by the local community. He has a master's from Michigan State University and is a member of the local Pastor's Association and Rotary Club.

FISH is currently conducting an online food drive. It became necessary because the annual postal drive only brought in about a quarter of the usual donations. Peckham asks community members to go online to donate $20 to $100. Those funds will be put to good use, as FISH is able to acquire food at a third of what the public pays. A little goes a long way.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 26, in the banquet room of Carson City's Round Table, on Retail Drive just off College Parkway. All are welcome.

What's for lunch? Round Table currently offers two low-cost lunchtime specials: an all-you-can-eat buffet with four types of pizza and full salad bar for $7.49, and a 10-inch pizza with the toppings of your choice for $5.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these luncheons help defer expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ while affording the community an opportunity to engage with candidates, office holders, subject matter experts and public policy advocates in an unstructured and informal atmosphere. Donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but aren't required.

For information contact Rich Dunn at 434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.