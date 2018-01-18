Five candidates vying for one Nevada Supreme Court seat

Filing for judicial offices closed last Friday at 5 p.m. with five candidates seeking one of three open Supreme Court seats.

Two seats — C and F — are open because Justices Michael Douglas and Michael Cherry are retiring.

The third, Seat G, is occupied by Lidia Stiglich who was appointed by Gov. Brian Sandoval in November 2016 and is now running for a full six-year term on the high court bench. She faces Las Vegas Family court judge Mathew Harter who filed earlier this week.

Seat C now has five candidates including Carson City lawyer John Rutledge who filed just before the 5 p.m. deadline. Rutledge has been a member of the Nevada State Bar since 2007. Also in the race are Appellate Justice Jerry Tao, Elissa Cadish and Leon Aburasturi. She's a Clark County District Judge. He's a Lyon County District Judge.

Veteran family lawyer Alan Lefebvre of Las Vegas also filed last Friday. He has practiced law in Nevada since 1979.

Appellate Court justice Abbi Silver, who just won a six-year term there in the last election, is unopposed for the Seat F seat on the high court.

In Carson City, there are two candidates for the Justice of the Peace seat being vacated by Jon Tatro, who is retiring at the end of 2018.

Kristin Luis, top prosecutor for Carson DA Jason Woodbury, is seeking the seat. She previously served as Carson City's juvenile master before taking the DA's office position.

In addition, Ryan Russell of the Allison MacKenzie firm in Carson City is running for the six-year Department 2 seat. He has practiced law in Nevada since 2003.

JP Tom Armstrong is running unopposed for re-election to a second term in Department 1.