Foremaster again at Dems luncheon

Dee Dee Foremaster, executive director of the Rural Center for Independent Living, was so impressive with her presentation on the stark realities of homelessness in Carson City at last week's Carson City Democratic Men's Committee luncheon she's been asked for an encore at the Christmas Eve luncheon on Monday. Instead of accepting donations toward the office rent, donations will be taken for the Rural Center for Independent Living and Do Drop In.

If you were present on Monday, you already know what a truly worthy cause this is. If you weren't present, you're encouraged to attend on Monday to learn more. Any level of generosity will be appreciated, and remember donations to RCIL are tax-deductable. You can be sure every cent will be wisely spent. If there's time, work can also be done on an email to Santa Claus laying out Democratic hopes and dreams for a Blue Christmas.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 24 in the banquet room of Carson City's Round Table, on Retail Drive just off College Parkway. For further information contact Rich Dunn at 434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.