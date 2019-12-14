Former Nevada solicitor general approved to 9th Circuit

Lawrence VanDyke, former Nevada solicitor general under Attorney General Adam Laxalt, has won confirmation from the Senate to fill a Nevada seat on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

His nomination had been strongly opposed by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nv., as well as the American Bar Association and several activist groups.

Rosen issued a statement saying she was deeply disappointed in the Senate confirmation to fill a Nevada seat on the court. She and other detractors cited his lack of ties to Nevada. He lived in the state only during Laxalt’s term in office.

She and others also pointed to his “Not Qualified” rating from the American Bar Association. That ABA letter described VanDyke as arrogant, lazy and an ideologue, a conclusion the ABA said was reached after 60 interviews.

Cortez Masto at the time said the Senate had never confirmed some one rated as “Not Qualified” by the ABA.

Detractors also cited what they described as his extreme views on issues including gun violence, reproductive freedom, the environment and LGBTQ equality.