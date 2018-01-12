Four candidates seeking one Nevada Supreme Court seat

Filing for judicial offices closed Friday at 5 p.m. with four candidates seeking one of three open seats and one unopposed on the Supreme Court.

Two seats — C and F — are open because Justices Michael Douglas and Michael Cherry are retiring. The third, Seat G, is occupied by Lidia Stiglich, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Sandoval in November 2016 and is now running for a full six-year term on the high court bench. She faces Las Vegas Family Court Judge Mathew Harter, who filed earlier this week.

But the race for Seat C now has four candidates. Appellate Justice Jerry Tao filed Friday. In addition, Alan Lefebevre of Las Vegas filed Friday. He has been a member of the Nevada State Bar since 1979.

The others are Elissa Cadish and Leon Aburasturi. She's a Clark County District Judge. He's a Lyon County District Judge.

Appellate Court justice Abbi Silver, who just won a six-year term there in the last election, is unopposed for the Seat F seat on the high court.

In Carson City, Tom Armstrong was the only candidate to file for Justice of the Peace Department 1 and Kristin Luis and Ryan Russell filed for Justice of the Peach Department 2.