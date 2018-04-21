Gary Schmidt signs tax pledge

Gary Schmidt, the challenging candidate in the Republican primary for Nevada State Senate 16, signed the Tax Payers Protection Pledge for the Americans for Tax Reform on April 15.

It was signed in the presence of and witnessed by Larry Green in Washoe Valley in southern Washoe County at 7475 Brothers Lane, Schmidt's campaign office.

Upon signing the pledge, Schmidt said his opponent is the "last so-called Republican standing in the legislature who voted for the Commerce Tax after we the people voted down the margins tax by 80 percent and the only Republican to vote for Senate Joint Resolution 14 (SJR 14), which will substantially raise property taxes in the coming years."

He said the pledge is an assurance if elected he'll will work to repeal the Commerce Tax and vote against SJR 14 when it comes up again next year.