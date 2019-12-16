Gonzalez appointed to new Nevada sentencing policy department
Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau
Gov. Steve Sisolak has appointed Victoria Gonzalez to head the new Department of Sentencing Policy.
The department was created as a key component of criminal justice reform and Sisolak said Gonzalez has a deep commitment to sentencing reform and an understanding of the challenges from her experience at the Legislative Counsel Bureau.
She spent the past three years as a deputy in the legal division and was co-counsel to the Advisory Committee for the Administration of Justice and the Nevada Sentencing Commission.
