Gonzalez appointed to new Nevada sentencing policy department

Gov. Steve Sisolak has appointed Victoria Gonzalez to head the new Department of Sentencing Policy.

The department was created as a key component of criminal justice reform and Sisolak said Gonzalez has a deep commitment to sentencing reform and an understanding of the challenges from her experience at the Legislative Counsel Bureau.

She spent the past three years as a deputy in the legal division and was co-counsel to the Advisory Committee for the Administration of Justice and the Nevada Sentencing Commission.