Gov. signs school safety order

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Monday signed an executive order formally establishing the Statewide School Safety Task Force.

"It is imperative that the state devote its resources toward making schools as safe as possible and it is my firm belief that this Task Force will help us do just that," he said.

The order points out despite recent advances, "the recent tragedy in Parkland, Florida demonstrates the real danger posed by an active shooter to students, teachers and staff on a school campus."

The Task Force may include State Superintendent of Education Steve Canavero.

It will also have members from the state Senate and Assembly, superintendents from Clark and Washoe counties as well as a rural superintendent.

The order calls for members to be elementary and secondary school principals, a Charter School Association representative, a school behavioral health professional or social worker, some one from the state Health and Human Services Department, law enforcement, a parent of a school pupil, a juvenile justice professional and a student representative. Sandoval himself will select the various members.

Recommended Stories For You

The executive order requires the Task Force to deliver an initial report to the governor on or before August 1 and a final report with recommendations by November 30.

The initial report should include a review of existing law and a summary of recommended actions that can be taken immediately to improve school safety. It also requires the report to include recommendations for legislative changes and model policies for adoption by individual school districts.

In addition, the Task Force will be asked for any budgetary requests needed to enact its recommendations.

The final report must include not more than 10 long term recommendations to improve safety in Nevada schools, including any legislation and budget requests needed to enact them.