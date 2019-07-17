Grants available for water pollution projects in Nevada

Nevada’s Environmental Protection Division is offering about $1 million in grants for projects to prevent or control non-point source water pollution.

Non-point source pollution occurs when rain, snow melt or irrigation water flows over developed land, picking up contaminants such as oil, sediment, pesticides and other substances, after which that water makes it into waterways. A division spokesman said that is the leading cause of water quality problems in Nevada.

The grant money is available to state, local and tribal governments as well as nonprofit groups and educational institutions. Because the money is federal, a non-federal match of cash or in-kind work of at least half the project cost is required.

Proposals will be accepted until 5 p.m., Aug. 23.

Information is available at https://ndep.nv.gov/water/rivers-streams-lakes/nonpoint-source-pollution-management-program/cwa-319h-grants.