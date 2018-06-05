Grants from VW settlement available

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection is now accepting applications for grants to help replace some of the older diesel-powered vehicles on the road.

The money for the project comes from the state's share of the Volkswagen settlement money. That cash is being routed through the Nevada Diesel Emission Mitigation Fund.

Air Quality Planning Chief Danilo Gragoni said the program will be an effective resource for both public and private fleets and help to improve air quality in the state.

The fund was created by the consent decree in which Volkswagen admitted installing devices to defeat testing of nearly 600,000 turbocharged diesel vehicles sold in the U.S. beginning in 2009. The company agreed to pay a total of $2.9 billion to funds across the nation to offset excess emissions caused by the vehicles.

Nevada expects to receive about $24.8 million over the next few years to pay for projects that will achieve air quality benefits for the people of Nevada.

More information on the program is available at https://ndep.nv.gov/air/vw-settlement.