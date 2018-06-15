Heller announces $12 million for Tahoe Restoration Act
June 15, 2018
Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., on Friday announced there will be $12 million in federal funding for fire detection cameras and the battle against invasive species.
Heller said earlier this month he urged the Department of Agriculture and Forest Service to fund and support wildfire prevention and detection efforts. He said Friday there's $6 million in the budget to support innovative wildfire projects including modernizing aviation, radio and evacuation infrastructure. He said the act also contains $2 million specifically to support efforts such as AlertTahoe, a camera system to help detect widlfires in the basin much earlier than other methods.
It also calls on the forest service to work with UNR on wildfire risk mapping.
In addition, he said there's $6 million in the appropriations bill to combat invasive species at the lake.
