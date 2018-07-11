Heller announces $250,000 grant to help homeless vets

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., on Wednesday announced the federal Labor Department has awarded Nevada $250,000 to U.S. VETS of Las Vegas.

He said the money will help provide homeless veterans with job training and placement.

"No veteran should be forced to live on the streets or in their cars after defending our country," said Heller.

The grant funding is available through the Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program to state, tribal and local entities and nonprofits.