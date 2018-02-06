Heller: Hearing on vets home funding set for Wednesday

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., said Tuesday a hearing is scheduled this week on the legislation that should fund construction of veteran's homes, including one in Northern Nevada.

Gov. Brian Sandoval and the 2017 Legislature pre-funded construction of the home in hopes, he said, it would be built by the time he leaves office next January. The plan is to build the home with state money, then claim reimbursement from the federal government.

The measure that would provide that reimbursement is contained in the Heller-backed State Veterans Home Improvement Act of 2017, which he said will be heard today in committee.

To jump-start construction, the governor and lawmakers put up a $33,059,672 advance to cover the state share of the nearly $50 million total construction costs.

Groundbreaking was in July and construction is now well under way at the site near Galletti Way and Kietzke Lane in Sparks.

The 102,000 square foot home will provide 96 beds for veterans along with a physical therapy center, nursing, and other amenities.

The Northern Nevada home has been a goal for more than a decade since many Nevada veterans are unable to find affordable nursing home care. The only existing veterans home is in Southern Nevada with 180 beds.

Construction is expected to be completed before the end of this year.