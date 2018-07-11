Heller, Rosen tout fundraising in Nevada Senate race

Both Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., are touting their success in fundraising for the most recent quarter.

Rosen pointed out for the fourth straight quarter, her campaign has outraised Heller's. She brought in more than $3.5 million between April and June compared to $2.38 million for the Heller campaign.

But Heller pointed out his campaign has more than $5.85 million cash on hand, about $2 million more than Rosen's campaign.

Campaign spending in that race, however, will be driven more by outside forces — unrestricted political action committees on both sides — than by the money the candidates themselves raise.

Heller's seat is regarded as the most vulnerable among Senate incumbents and, with a 51-49 GOP majority in that body, the outcome could decide which party is in the majority.