Hof wins Assembly seat; Lyon County defeats brothel ban

Dennis Hof, the deceased owner of several houses of prostitution in rural Nevada, has apparently won election to the state Assembly.

Election returns show Republican Hof piled up 68.2 percent of the vote in Nye County. His Democratic opponent, Lesia Romanov, had 31 percent.

The Assembly districts covers three counties but most of the population resides in Nye County.

Hof died last month while celebrating his birthday party at a bordello in Pahrump.

The vote count in Nye County was 7,944 for Hof and 3,690 for Romanov.

The county commissions in the three counties will choose a replacement for Hof.

Meanwhile, Lyon County's ballot question asking if brothels should be outlawed was headed to a resounding defeat. Vote totals early Wednesday showed 16,206 had voted against the measure while only 3,916 voted for the measure. There were 557 votes remaining to be counted.

All four brothels in Lyon County are located on Mound House just east of Carson City and were owned by Hof.