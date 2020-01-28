Homeland Security awards Nevada $1.13 million for emergency funding

The federal Department of Homeland Security has awarded Nevada $1,133,447 in funding to pay for pre-disaster mitigation projects.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nv., said the money will help prepare communities across Nevada for potential wildfires, winter storms, floods and other natural disasters.

The money will assist local governments, tribes and communities with natural hazard mitigation programs including providing planning and project grants including raising public awareness before a disaster strikes.