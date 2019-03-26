Horse quarantines to be lifted

The state agriculture department has lifted one of three quarantines imposed on horse events across the state.

The state veterinarian J.J. Goicoechea said the other two quarantine orders will be lifted later this week provided no new positive cases of Equine Herpes Virus are reported.

Goicoechea thanked horse owners for keeping their animals home to prevent the spread of the disease.

"Horse event season just got under way in southern Nevada and starts soon in northern Nevada and I appreciate everything horse owners did to keep the EHV-1 from spreading," he said.

But he urged owners to continue monitoring their animals for symptoms including fevers above 102 degrees.