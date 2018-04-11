IFC approves settlement funds for Veterans Guest House

The Interim Finance Committee approved non-taxpayer settlement funds to help expand the Reno Veterans Guest House at its meeting on Wednesday.

The Reno Veterans Guest House provides temporary lodging to low-income Nevada veterans and their families receiving medical treatment. The facility houses 17 beds, and is under construction to expand to 33 beds. The Office of the Nevada Attorney General pledged $58,422 in non-taxpayer settlement funds to assist in funding the project and that funding was approved at Wednesday's IFC meeting.

"Serving my fellow veterans is an honor and a privilege," said Attorney General Adam Laxalt. "I commend Reno Veterans Guest House not only for their desire to expand their facility to assist more Nevada veterans in need, but for their continued support of those who have selflessly served our state and country."

Settlement funds being provided to the Reno Veterans Guest House result from a multistate settlement reached in July 2016 with the biopharmaceutical company Cephalon and its affiliated companies for the Provigil drug.

"These funds help fulfill the commitment of the Nevada Military Support Alliance to raise $1 million to support the Veterans Guest House expansion, which serves veterans and their families getting medical treatment in Northern Nevada every day," added Nevada Military Support Alliance Chairman Scott Bensing.

"It is so wonderful to see the support that is being provided to our veterans," said Veterans Guest House CEO Noreen Leary. "The Nevada Military Support Alliance commitment was paramount to our moving forward with this project. It means that veterans will have one less thing to worry about when they are away from home undergoing medical care."