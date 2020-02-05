Independent says he’ll seek Carson City seat in Nevada Assembly
Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau
Derek Morgan of Carson City has announced his candidacy for the District 40 seat in the Assembly.
Republican Al Kramer is the incumbent.
Morgan is an independent.
“I will never side with either party before personally hearing and analyzing the issue at hand,” he said on his LinkedIn page. “I pledge to never take corporate money and to call out those who do.”
Morgan is a computer science engineer.
