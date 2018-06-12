It’s official: Carson City officials elected during the primary

Carson City's local primary held no suspense Tuesday.

Six candidates were on the ballot unopposed. Justice of the Peace Department 1 Tom Armstrong, Ward 3 Supervisor Lori Bagwell, Assessor David Dawley, Treasurer Gayle Robertson, and District Attorney Jason Woodbury were all re-elected. Aubrey Rowlatt, chief deputy clerk, was elected clerk-recorder.

"With the retirement of our current clerk-recorder, Sue Merriwether, I know I have very large shoes to fill," said Rowlatt. "However, I am very excited for the opportunity to serve Carson City and I appreciate all the support and encouragement I have had with my endeavor to run for clerk-recorder."

The incumbents were happy to make it official, too.

"I thank the citizens of Carson City for the faith and trust they have placed in me. I am honored to continue to serve you," said Bagwell. "I will always keep a sharp eye on the city's finances and how we spend your tax dollars. My goal is to be open and thoughtful in my approach to administering Carson City's business."

Woodbury credited his staff.

"We have an exceptional team, and I am very proud of their work. I'm grateful to have the opportunity to continuing serving in this office, because it's been the time of my life," said Woodbury. "I take nothing for granted and see every day as an opportunity to improve our service to Carson City. I have high expectations for what this group can accomplish in the next four and a half years. We're really going to have our foot on the gas."

Dawley echoed Woodbury's sentiments.

"It truly is my privilege to serve the community for another four years as the Carson City assessor. I enjoy working for and with the community to ensure that property values are consistent and abide by Nevada law, codes and regulations," said Dawley. "I believe the staff of the Carson City Assessor's Office are the best employees in the city. We are here with assistance Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. When you call the Assessor's Office, you speak with a person, not a machine."

Dawley and Robertson cited new software as key to their department's work going forward.

"We will be using new software to prepare the property tax bills in July 2019. The city is also converting to a new ERP system which will affect all of the departments. We are particularly excited here in the Treasurer Office as many of our procedures will be automated and streamlined," said Robertson.

Three Carson City offices remain and with all three races fielding two candidates, those contests skipped the primary and went straight to the general election ballot.

In November, Sheriff Ken Furlong faces Lorne Houle, Stacey Giomi and John Wood vie to replace Karen Abowd as Ward 1 Supervisor, and Assistant District Attorney Kristen Luis faces Ryan Russell in the race to succeed John Tatro as Justice of the Peace Department 2.