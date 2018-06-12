It’s primary election day

Voters across Nevada go to the polls today to pick who will face off in the November General Elections.

Polls are open form 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for all those who failed to take advantage of two weeks of early voting.

In Carson City, voters can go to the Carson City Community Center or the elections division office in the court house to cast their ballots.

But they won't be voting on any of the races for Carson City offices since none of the local races were contested by more than two candidates.

The statewide turnout for early voting was 157,683 this cycle. That is about 35,000 more than turned out early two years ago. But in Carson City, turnout was flat at 4,762 compared to 4,763 two years ago — a difference of just one voter.

Statewide, the most hotly contested races are for U.S. Senate and governor.

Recommended Stories For You

There are 14 candidates seeking to unseat Sen. Dean Heller. But his road through the primary got much easier after national leaders including the President convinced Danny Tarkanian to run for the House instead out of fear the two could split the vote badly enough to pave the way for victory for Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen.

Rep. Mark Amodei in Congress District 2 which covers northern and western Nevada faces eight challengers but is still considered the odds on favorite to survive the primary

There are 17 who want to succeed Brian Sandoval as governor including six Democrats and eight Republicans. Among the Ds, Chris Giunchigliani, who received the endorsement of Hillary Clinton, and Steve Sisolak, both Clark County Commissioners, are the frontrunners and are locked in a close race.

Among the Rs, Attorney General Adam Laxalt is the clear leader despite a spirited challenge from state Treasurer Dan Schwartz.

In Carson City, not only are there no primaries, there will be just three contested races in the November General Election: sheriff, Ward 1 Supervisor and the justice of the peace race to succeed retiring John Tatro.

Sheriff Ken Furlong faces Lorne Houle in November. Former fire chief Stacey Giomi faces John Wood in the race to succeed Karen Abowd and Assistant DA Kristen Luis faces Ryan Russell.

But Assessor Dave Dawley, DA Jason Woodbury, Treasurer Gayle Robertson, Suypervisor Lori Bagwell and Aubrey Rowlatt, who's running for Clerk Treasurer, had no opposition and are now elected.