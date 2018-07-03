Jacky Rosen, Aaron Ford coming to Carson City

Democratic candidates Jacky Rosen and Aaron Ford will be in Carson City on Friday to meet with interested voters.

Rosen is challenging incumbent Republican Dean Heller in the U.S. Senate race. Ford is running against Republican Wes Duncan to replace Adam Laxalt in the Attorney General's office.

Rosen is the first term incumbent in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District.

Ford is the current majority leader of the Nevada Senate.

The two will be available to discuss the issues and their goals if elected at the Blue Café on East Winnie Street from 6-7 p.m., on Friday.

A spokesman said the event is free and open to the public.