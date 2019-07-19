James Dzurenda has resigned as director of the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Gov. Steve Sisolak thanked Dzurenda for his efforts to reform Nevada’s correctional system and said he will launch an in-state and out of state search for his replacement.

“I appreciate all that Jim has done for the state of Nevada including his robust efforts to begin reforming Nevada’s correctional institutions,” he said.

Dzurena was appointed to the post by former Gov. Brian Sandoval in April 2016. He has been working to improve programs that better prepare inmates for a successful return to society in an effort to reduce recidivism.

Dzurenda said he is resigning to pursue new opportunities and spend more time with his family in Southern Nevada.