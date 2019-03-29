Katsaros appointed to Gaming Control Board

Gov. Steve Sisolak has named Phil Katsaros of Reno to the Gaming Control Board.

Katsaros has more than 20 years experience in the gaming industry including time as a regulator with the control board.

He's currently CEO of Certus Gaming USA, a gaming systems supplier whose parent company is based in Luxembourg. Before that he was head of business development for Inspired Gaming's Virtual Sports business.

Prior to that, Katsaros worked for International Games Technology handling regulatory compliance and market development for European and Asian jurisdictions.

He began his career as an agent with the control board.