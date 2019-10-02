Kevin Melcher appointed to Nevada State Board of Education

Gov. Steve Sisolak has named Kevin Melcher to the Nevada State Board of Education.

He will fill out the term of David Carter, who resigned in July citing personal reasons.

Melcher will serve until January 2021.

He is a longtime educator and former member of the Board of Regents. He spent 28 years as an Elko County teacher and administrator, including serving as principal at the Owyhee Combined Schools, Carlin Combined Schools and Northside Elementary School in Elko.