Kieckhefer seeks change in general improvement district property rules

Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, asked the Senate Government Affairs Committee to put general improvement districts under the same rules for disposing of property cities and counties follow.

SB279 was drafted after an employee of the Incline Village General Improvement District sold off three small, unbuildable pieces of land to private buyers. That land was deeded to IVGID by Washoe County on the condition the land would be publicly owned open space.

Kieckhefer said despite their small size, owning one of those parcels, "gives you a significant benefit." He said those owners get access to the private beaches owned by IVGID as well as lower fees for recreation, including golf.

He said SB279 would require all GIDs in Nevada to use a public process including notice and a hearing before property is disposed of. He said he thinks this situation may be unique to IVGID because he knows of no other situation in which property has been disposed of without a hearing and notice.

Washoe County officials said they're in full support of the measure.

The committee took no action on the measure.