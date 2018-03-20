Kinner again Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s communications director

Mari St. Martin has resigned as communications director for Gov. Brian Sandoval.

She was replaced by a familiar face — her predecessor in that position, Mary Sarah Kinner.

Kinner was Sandoval's communications director for his first term in office, leaving for a private sector job and replaced by St. Martin.

Now St. Martin has resigned to take a position as director of strategic communications with the Perkins Company, a government, lobbying and public relations firm headed by former Nevada Assembly Speaker Richard Perkins.