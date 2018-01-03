Krasner will seek re-election to Nevada Assembly

Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner said on Wednesday she will run for a second term representing District 26 in south Reno.

There have been repeated rumors since the end of the 2017 Legislature she would challenge Ben Kieckhefer in his Senate 15 primary this election cycle. Both are Republicans.

Krasner said she has no intention of running against Kieckhefer. She said she will run for re-election.

Krasner, a lawyer, is a political science instructor at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno. During her freshman term in the Assembly, she served on the Corrections, Education, Judiciary and Natural Resources committees.