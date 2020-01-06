Kris Pickering files for third term on Nevada Supreme Court

Kris Pickering filed Monday for a third six-year term on the Nevada Supreme Court.

She grew up in Northern Nevada, graduating from Reno High and the University of Nevada in Reno. She was named National Merit Scholar and Presidential Scholar from Nevada and attended law school at Georgetown and U.C. Davis.

Pickering entered private practice after clerking for U.S. District Judge Bruce Thompson in Reno. She was elected to the Supreme Court in 2008 and is currently Chief Justice of the high court.